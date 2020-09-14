Jaehnke, Lyle W.

Visitation for Lyle will be at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Seth Dorn will officiate. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Lyle William Jaehnke was born on Dec. 9, 1930 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to the late William and Ida (nee:Tews) Jaehnke. Lyle served in the US Army during the Korean War as a Sergeant with the 2nd Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, Company D from 1952 to 1954. While serving, he was awarded three Bronze Stars. On May 19, 1951, he was united in marriage with Geraldine Hurckman. Following her death, Lyle was united in marriage with Delores Arndorfer on Feb. 14, 1986. Following Delores' death, he was united in marriage with Shirley Wolc on Feb. 12, 1998. Lyle worked at John Deere Horicon Works from 1949 to 1963 and then as a Licensing Examiner at the Department of Motor Vehicles until he retired in 1989. In retirement, he drove bus for Green Valley Enterprise until 1998 and was active with Meals-on-Wheels. Lyle was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.