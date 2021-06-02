Jahn, Ezra

PORTAGE – Ezra Jahn, age 17, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Ezra was born on July 20, 2003, in Portage. He was a 2021 graduate of Portage Academy of Achievement. Ezra enjoyed driving wherever he could go in his Trailblazer. He was a friend to everybody.

He is survived by his parents, Dawn Jahn and Brad Kemp; sisters, “Sissy” Kylie Motto and Elizabeth Kemp; grandparents, Hale and Connie Jahn, Bob and Mary Kemp; aunts, Tanya (Scott) Jones and Jacquelyne (Craig) Moore; uncle, Matt (Donna) Kemp; cousins, Easton, Scottie, Chase Jones and Hannah Kemp; other relatives; and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Inurnment will be private.