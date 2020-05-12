Jahnke-Schwartz, Olivia

WAUPUN - Infant Olivia Sue Jahnke-Schwartz passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Meriter Hospital in Madison. She will live on in the hearts of her parents, Hailee Jahnke and Jesse Schwartz of Waupun; maternal grandparents, Andy and Shannon Jahnke of Beaver Dam; paternal grandparents, Jeff and Jena Schwartz of Beaver Dam; maternal great-grandparents, Marsha and Steve Jahnke, and Gary Koehler; aunts and uncles, Morgan and Leah Jahnke, and Jaelee, Jagen, and Jedd Schwartz; and other relatives. She joined her maternal great-grandmother, Sue Koehler; her paternal great-grandparents; and other relatives.