Jakacki, Casey

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 15 at 11 a.m. at ST, MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Lyndon Station with Father John A. Potaczek celebrating. Visitation will be held at the CONWAY PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lyndon Station on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and then proceed to the church for Mass at 11 a.m.

Casey was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Lomza, Poland, the son of Piotr and Wladyslawa (Popiolek) Jakacki. As a child, he and his family endured extreme hardships and hunger in a Soviet concentration camp in Siberia. Released from confinement, he, his sister, and his mother followed a difficult journey across oceans which eventually landed them in Mexico. At the age of 14 they immigrated to the United States in 1948 where he attended high school and played football. Eventually he enlisted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955. Returning home, he met Roseleen Rogge, the love of his life, and they married in April of 1968 in Chicago and were married for almost 53 years. Casey worked as a maintenance electrician in Chicago for Schwinn Bicycle and later at Bell & Gossett. In 1984, the family moved from Chicago to Lyndon Station. In 1995, he retired in Lyndon Station. He was well known with the locals and Polish in the community for his helpfulness, outgoing personality, and his unique way of spreading good-will with his homemade "white lightning."