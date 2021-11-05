 Skip to main content
Jakel, Nathan J. "Nutsy," Jr.
Jakel, Nathan J. "Nutsy," Jr.

REESEVILLE - Nathan J. "Nutsy" Jakel Jr., 57, of Reeseville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

A memorial gathering will be held at the REESEVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m.

A complete obituary will follow.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is serving the family.

