Jakel, Nathan J. "Nutsy," Jr.

REESEVILLE - Nathan J. "Nutsy" Jakel Jr., 57, of Reeseville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Nathan was born the son of Nathan J. and Judith (Neis) Jakel Sr. on Aug. 24, 1964, in Beaver Dam. He was married to LuAnn Daniels on Dec. 5, 2008. Nutsy was employed with Bender Builders in Beaver Dam.

Nutsy enjoyed gardening, home renovations and hunting, especially deer with his daughter, Angela. He was a very proud collector of Budweiser memorabilia. He had a strong work ethic and an independent spirit. Nutsy could fix anything and was always helping other people. He had a big heart and was always there for people his entire life.

Nutsy is survived by his wife, LuAnn of Reeseville; his daughters, Angela Jakel (special friend, Dakota Jones) of Reeseville and Nicole Daniels of Horicon; his father, Nathan J. (Cindy) Jakel Sr. of Humbird, Wis.; siblings, Lynn (David) Zirbel, Cliff (Shelly) Jakel, Wendy (Greg) Rahn, Rock (Lori) Rahn, Brenda Daniels, Bobbie (Rob) Summers, and Barry (Ashley) Jakel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith; and twin sisters, Carolyn and Marilyn.