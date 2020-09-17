Jakeman, Jon C.

Private funeral services will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will be at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Oak Grove Cemetery, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. Social distancing will be observed, with a maximum of 50 people at one time at the funeral home. Masks will be required and provided if necessary.