Jakeman, Jon

Jon was born in 1947 in Ft. Dodge, IA to Clifford and Frances Jakeman. He grew up on his family's farm near Callendar, Iowa, along with his two brothers. He graduated from Prairie Community High School in Gowrie, Iowa. He then attended Fort Dodge Community College and graduated from Iowa State University. After graduating from college, Jon served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He served in an artillery unit on a fire base in country. After his years in the military, Jon worked at Yellowstone National Park. While working there, he developed an appreciation for national parks and made it a goal to visit as many as he could throughout his lifetime. After moving to Portage, Jon worked at Ray-O-Vac, Penda and Trienda Corp. as a Quality Assurance Engineer.

Through good friends, Jon was introduced to Sara Huber Jakeman. The couple married in 1980 and began their lives together in Portage. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary last April. Together, they were blessed with two daughters, Bethany and Krista. His children will always remember their father for his incredible patience, dependability, and his love of cookies. As a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Jon enjoyed being involved in Bible studies, singing in the choir, and serving on various boards at the church. You could often find him volunteering to help out others in his congregation. In his spare time, Jon always looked forward to golfing with friends, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Jon was a beloved child of God, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a kind, gentle, caring man of strong faith, always wanting to share the love of Jesus with others. His faith was strengthened throughout his illness by these words: "For me to live is Jesus, to die is gain."