Sept. 10, 1934—Dec. 19, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Jakob J. Schmucki, 88, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Crossroads Care Center of Mayville.

Jakob was born on September 10, 1934, in Rieden, Switzerland, to Jakob and Marie (Gmur) Schmucki. Jakob moved to the U.S. at the age of 19 to work as a cheesemaker for a small factory in Los Lake. Jakob met lifelong friends, the Hepps and the Zimpelmanns, who helped him develop roots in the area, obtain employment as a roofer for a few years, and achieve his goal of owning a farm. He was married to Kathleen Noll on October 24, 1959, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Jakob farmed in the Beaver Dam area for many years and was also employed with Kraft Foods for over 25 years.

Although Jakob retired from farming and Kraft after a field accident in the mid-80s, he was able to continue his joy of driving tractors by helping with fieldwork for the Griswolds. He enjoyed playing cards and building puzzles with all generations of his family—he would never pass up an opportunity to play canasta with his grandchildren. As a hobby, he attended many auctions over the years, seeking metal items he could scrap out.

Jakob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kathleen of Beaver Dam; his children: Lou Ann Schmucki of Beaver Dam, Nancy (Stephen) Uthke-Schmucki of Eyota, MN, Robert (Andrea) Schmucki of Snow Hill, MD, Michael Schmucki of San Francisco, CA, and Jakob (Rebecca) Schmucki of Beaver Dam; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rita Schmucki; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons: Donald and Peter; great-granddaughter, Sarina Rose Bruns; five brothers: Josef, Magnus, Johann, Anton, and Alois; and his sister, Therese Schmucki.

A visitation will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Interment will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

The Schmucki family would like to thank the Crossroads Care Center of Mayville and Generations Hospice for their care and support.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.