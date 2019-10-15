Jalane “Jo” Fay Robinson (nee Bonnell) passed away Oct. 4th, 2019, at Heritage Homes Assisted Living in Watertown, Wis.
Jalane was born September 14, 1935, in North Freedom, Wis. to Lester and Beatrice Bonnell (nee Kinnamon). She was a 1954 graduate of Reedsburg High School and attended the Sauk County Teachers College. Jalane taught in a one room school house from 1956 to 1959, at Open View School House in Sauk County, Wis.
On June 6, 1959, Jalane married the love of her life, Jean Louis Robinson at Baraboo Baptist Church in Baraboo, Wis. They raised six children together. Jalane was a dedicated, loving supporter to Jean during their 30 years together before Jean preceded her in death, in December of 1989.
Jalane enjoyed helping her family and others, always placing their needs before her own. She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown, Wis. Jalane taught Sunday school and volunteered her services wherever it was needed. Jalane enjoyed gardening, long walks, traveling and baking, especially around the holidays.
She is survived by her children, Debbie (Scott) Green, James Robinson, David Robinson, Diane (Darryl) Holst, and John Robinson; six grandchildren, Zack Robinson, Andrew (Lianna) Green, Amanda (Jay) Mares, Jordan Robinson, Jaleana Robinson and Brianna Robinson; four great-grandchildren, Cahlen Robinson, Cayson Green, Liam Robinson and Rylan Green; siblings, William (Sheryle) Bonnell, Richard (Brenda) Bonnell, Louann Snyder, Jimmy (Seccora) Bonnell and Daniel (Debbie) Bonnell. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
In addition to her husband, Jalane was preceded in death by her son, Mark.
A Graveside Service will be held at Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery, in Watertown, Wis., on Saturday, Nov. 9th, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Robert Loggans presiding. Lunch to follow at Calvary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in Jalane’s name to Calvary Baptist Church Children’s Ministry or to Heritage Homes Assisted Living.
“Only one life Twill soon be past, only what’s done for Christ will last” – C.T. Studd
PEDERSON-NOWATKA FUNERAL HOMES is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.
