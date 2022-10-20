Nov. 21, 1949—Oct. 10, 2022

MAUSTON—James A. “Jim” McMurry, age 72, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, following a long battle with liver cancer. Jim was born November 21, 1949, in Madison, WI to Allen and Myrtle (Rickhoff) McMurry. He graduated from Lake Mills High School, received a BA degree from the University of Wisconsin, and later an MS-MOB f rom Silver Lake College.

After graduating from college in 1971, Jim joined the Air Force and became a pilot. 30 years later following many assignments and aircraft types, Colonel McMurry retired as the Commander of Volk Field ANGB in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin.

Surviving are his wife, Sue (Worden) McMurry; children: April (Malcolm) Benskin and their daughter, Louisa, Sara Demirok, and Michael McMurry. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters: Betsy McMurry, John McMurry, Rob (Nancy) McMurry) and Julie (Art) Hoesterey; his brother-in-law, Thomas (Catherine) Worden; his sister-in-law, Marie (Dwayne) Richter; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Myrtle; his father and mother-in-law, William and Lois Lazeration; and his infant brother, Michael.

A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Roger Erdman will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. Memorials are discouraged, however if you’d like to donate, please consider the UW Carbone Cancer Center or Hess Memorial Cancer Care. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com