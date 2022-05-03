James Allen Buenger

He graduated from Oshkosh North High school and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he attained his master’s degree in business administration. Jim worked at several banks in the Vice President and President capacity before switching industries and eventually retiring in 2014 as a National Director of Planning & Analysis for a major law firm, Foley & Lardner LLP. Jim and his family have always had a connection with Green Lake and in 2018, Jim and Juliene built their retirement dream home on Big Green Lake. Jim loved hunting, fishing, and everything to do with automobiles. He was a very knowledgeable man with superb analytical ability. He had an aptitude for everything mechanical and was often referred to as the smartest man anyone had ever met. Beyond his sometimes serious exterior laid a genuine, kind-hearted, loving, and funny soul. Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and loved when everyone got together.