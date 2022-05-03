April 10, 1947—April 29, 2022
MERKESAN—James Allen Buenger, age 75, of Markesan, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Jim was born on April 10, 1947, in Milwaukee, WI, son of Clarence and Bonita (Gilbert) Buenger.
He graduated from Oshkosh North High school and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he attained his master’s degree in business administration. Jim worked at several banks in the Vice President and President capacity before switching industries and eventually retiring in 2014 as a National Director of Planning & Analysis for a major law firm, Foley & Lardner LLP. Jim and his family have always had a connection with Green Lake and in 2018, Jim and Juliene built their retirement dream home on Big Green Lake. Jim loved hunting, fishing, and everything to do with automobiles. He was a very knowledgeable man with superb analytical ability. He had an aptitude for everything mechanical and was often referred to as the smartest man anyone had ever met. Beyond his sometimes serious exterior laid a genuine, kind-hearted, loving, and funny soul. Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and loved when everyone got together.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Juliene Buenger of Markesan; two sons: Jason (Shawna) Buenger of DeForest and Jeffrey (Melissa) Buenger of Madison; seven grandchildren: Jillian, Harrison, Breck, Nora, Sloane, Nev Buenger and Ava Buenger; siblings, Pamela (Gary) LeKander of Stillwater Minnesota, Jerry (Julie) Buenger of Medina Ohio; sisters-in-law: Judy (Jim) Vander Werff of Markesan and Barb (Bill) Decker of Waupun; cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Mike and Gladys DeYoung.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan, WI.
A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Brenda Pulver officiating. Burial will follow at the Randolph Cemetery.
Please consider a donation to the Parkinson and Alzheimer Associations. Memorials may be established to Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 1655 W. Bluemound Rd. Suite 300, Brookfield, WI, 35005 or Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI, 53214. Donate | Wisconsin Parkinson Association (wiparkinson.org) or Wisconsin (alz.org)
