FOX LAKE - James Allen "Jim" Debny, age 66, of Fox Lake and formerly of Milwaukee, died tragically on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Jim always had a love for life, his family and animals. He enjoyed working on cars, motorcycles and fixing things, broke or not. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and helping anyone in need.
Jim is survived by Jeryllyn Luedke; son, Mickey Luedke; daughter, Heather Pfau; three grandchildren; brother, Dennis Debny; sister, Diane Drake, and many other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Edward Debny.
A memorial gathering for Jim will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 1:00 p.m. until the Time of Remembrance at 2:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
