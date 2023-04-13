James B. “Jim” Steingraeber, Born to Eternal Life Sunday, April 9, 2023, age 83 years.

Beloved husband of 62 years, of Bettie; dear father of: Kim (Steve) Ranum, Kelly Kaiser, and Kalen (Mark) Eirich; loving grandfather of: Jessica (Ben) Ruosch, Tiffany Overby, Jacob Overby, Matt Eells, Zachary TenPas, Justin and Nick Eirich; great-grandfather of: Bella, Abby, Delilah Ruosch and Lilli Schuh; great-great-grandfather to Noah Ruosch; brother of: Thomas (Betty), the late Richard (Dorothy) Steingraeber, the late Fay (Curtis) Debraska, the late Diann (Larry) Farkas and the late Scott Steingraeber; brother-in-law of the late Henry (Patty) Siese; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Worked in international sales and sales his whole life. He went back to school and got his degree with he was in his late 60’s.

Member of Tripoli Shrine (50+ years), Masonic Lodge, Shriners Motor Corps and Royal Order of Jesters.

A big thank you to Wisconsin Dells Health Services and Agrace Hospice for making sure he was well taken care of and comfortable. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.