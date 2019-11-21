ROME—James “Jim” Berry, age 83, of the town of Rome (Nekoosa), passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov., 13, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin after a battle with Dementia.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Woodland Lutheran Church in the town of Rome. Pastor Margo Peterson officiated. Burial will be at Spring Branch Cemetery. Visitation was held at the church Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be designated to the Wisconsin Veterans Home or Woodland Lutheran Church.
Jim was born May 5, 1936, in Portage, to Roscoe and Cecilia (Hermanson) Berry. He graduated from Columbus High School and then served in the Army National Guard from 1956-1958. He then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962 as an air traffic controller while serving in Hof, Germany. On Nov. 14, 1958, he married Gertrude Oelke in Germany.
Jim was a building contractor who created Berry Builders in Columbus. He and Gert lived in Columbus from 1962 to 2004. They spent retirement years at their home on Lake Camelot in the town of Rome. Jim was an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan. His interests included woodworking and building tables, boating and gambling.
He was a very happy, fun loving guy who loved his life and everyone in it. Jim always looked forward to his family and grand dogs coming to the lake. He worked hard and played hard and loved his beer. His favorite saying was “I am going to tear down mountains.”
Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years Gert Berry; daughters Peggy McCumber (Mike) of De Forest and Sue Schulz (Joe) of Appleton; his grandchildren Chad Rayford, Derek Rayford (Nicole), Kyle McCumber (Theresa), Holly Rennock (Jared), Beau Berry (Colleen), Colin Schulz and Connor Schulz; great-grandchildren Carli Borushko, Nora Rayford, Declan Rayford, Lincoln Rennock and Hailey Rennock; and by his sister Constance Memmel of Beaver Dam.
He was preceded in death by his son Tim Berry; mother Cecilia Lange; step father Pete Lange; father Roscoe Berry; brother Billy Berry and his sister Jeannie Lange.
The Berry family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home and Heartland Hospice
