James "Bim" R. Kamps

July 27, 1953—Aug. 22, 2022

FOND DU LAC – It is with great sadness that the family of James R. Kamps, 69, of Fond du Lac, announces his passing on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home.

Affectionally known as Jim, Bim, or Biff, he was born on July 27, 1953, to William and Alice (Mullen) Kamps in Appleton, WI. Although the family spent time in Ohio and Connecticut, he graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1971.

Jim was always the adventurer of the family, and it did not take long before he was off traveling the US with friends, visiting almost every state. He and Blair Newlon rode bicycles to the Pacific Northwest, and he hitchhiked to Connecticut to see old friends with his lifelong friend, Bruce Carew. He enjoyed the sites west of the Rockies and eventually settled in Tucson, AZ where he spent 10 years playing tour guide to family and friends who visited him. Jim eventually moved back to WI to be closer to family and settled in Fond du Lac.

Jim took pride in the work he performed, being a lifelong flooring installer, and his skills can still be admired in rooms throughout the homes of Mary, Paul, and Mike. He would never turn down any of his siblings or friends whenever they needed help.

Jim was an excellent billiard player and was one of the humblest winners you would ever meet. He loved golfing with friends and spent many outings with his brothers and Mary across the state. Jim especially loved the beauty and wonder of nature from early on, and treasured days when he was on the road early in the morning, with his 35mm camera. He had a gift for coming upon unique scenes and snapping outstanding photos to share with others. If you truly knew Bim, you knew he had a gentle soul, loved to read, and shared his vast knowledge whenever possible. Bim’s heart was huge, and he was loved by many.

Jim leaves behind his brothers: Paul (Rita Gahagan) of Middleton, Mike (Deb) of Beaver Dam; favorite sister, Mary of Green Bay; sister-in-law, Giniene Kamps of Green Bay; two nieces and eight nephews; along with an extended family which included 60 first cousins! Special friends of Bim’s include Rory and Reine Schneider, Fond du Lac, Eve Newlon Freemen, IA, Bruce Carew, Appleton, Debbie Loskot, and Julie Kaczor both of Fond du Lac.

He was preceded in death by parents Bill and Alice Kamps, infant brother Joe, brother Pete, his beloved dogs Jessie and Jake, and all his aunts and uncles. Special thanks to JoeDon Calhoun, of the Cremation Society of Kettle Moraine, for the special arrangements he made for the family.

Paul, Mike, and Mary would like to extend special thanks to Rory Schneider and Debbie Loskot. They kept us updated on Jim over the last nine months, and this was truly appreciated. They would also like to thank everyone who has sent condolences; your thoughts and prayers mean the world to us!

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life to honor Bim on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Beaver Dam from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dawn & Woody’s Moonlight Bar, 436 Madison St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916. Please bring your special memories of Jim to share with his family and friends!