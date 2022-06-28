April 18, 1948—June 21, 2022

RIO—James D. Farrington, 74 of Rio, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 18, 1948, the son of Delbert and Laura (Pahl) Farrington.

Jim grew up and was raised on the family farm on the Welsh Prairie outside of Cambria. He worked at U.W. Blain Dairy and also at Arlington Hardware. After retirement, he helped on Phil’s farm. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam during 1966. Jim was united in marriage to Joan Hendrickson May 15, 1998. He enjoyed hunting, especially for turkey.

Survivors include his wife Joni; children, John E. (Nicki), Jana (Mike), Denise (Curt), and Allan (Maureen); grandchildren, Danica, Shelby, Cameron, Brissa, Dakota, Evyn, Autum, River, Reef, Avrie, and Jaxon, brothers; Jerry (Judy) and Jay (Sherrie), sisters and brothers-in-law Phil, Jan (Gary), Neal (Pam), and Donna; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and many dear and long friendships while working with the NWTF-CCSA, WI DNR, and 4-H. He is further survived by lasting friendships through Jim’s life experiences. He was preceded in death by his parents; son David Farrington and brothers Walter and Joe Farrington.

Cremation will take place and there will be graveside services with full military honors held at Rocky Run Cemetery in Lowville Township at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.