James R. Dott, 89, of Rio, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born on September 2, 1929, in Blanchardville, Wis., the son of Elmer and Gladys (Rickey) Dott. He married Lois Kenefick on January 5,1952, in Rio, Wis.
At age 17, Jim began managing Kroger Stores. Following graduation from Mineral Point High School in 1947, he continued in the grocery business and insurance sales. Jim, along with his twin brother Jerry, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War 1951-1952. In 2013, he was honored for his service by being selected to participate in the Badger Honor Flight. Jim was an active member of Rio Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Rio American Legion (60+ years), served on the Rio Village Board and Rio Fire/EMS (30 years).
Jim particularly enjoyed time spent with his family, bowling, fishing, camping, playing cards, golfing and numerous trips “up North”. He loved supporting his children and grandchildren at sporting events, concerts and other school activities. Jim was known for his stories, you would often hear him say, “Did you hear the one about……?” His humor, positive attitude, joy, and love will be missed by many.
Jim is survived by wife Lois of 67 years; children Connie (Ken) Denure, Lola (Wes) Bortz, Lynn (Daniel) Bubolz, and Thomas (Kira) Dott; daughter-in-law Barb Dott; grandchildren Matthew (Amber), Sophia, and Ella Denure; Sara Denure (Matt Prissel); Brian (Alissa) Oliver, and Henry Dott; Jason (Erinn Chelstrom) and Ryland Dott; Aaron (Lindsay) Dott; Melissa (Jim Ray), Aubrey and Annalynn Benisch; Celina (Eric) Benjamin and Caleb Alvin; Brayden Dott; brother Robert Dott; sister-in-law Gerry Dott, and many other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Jerry Dott, son Ronald Dott, great-grandson Axton Smith at birth, and sister-in-law Gladys Dott.
Funeral Services with full military honors will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio with Pastor Ann Walsvik officiating. Inurnment will take place in Ohio Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio. Memorials will be made to a charitable organization by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
--
Elliott D. Grasse, Owner/License Funeral Director
Grasse Funeral Services
Locations in Rio and Pardeeville Wisconsin
Phone: (920) 992-3434 or (608) 429-2020
Fax: (920) 992-6349 or (608) 429-4873
