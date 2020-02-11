James E. Raith, Sr., 81, of Hustisford, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his home.
A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 17th at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon with Rev. Father Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 17th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Military Honors will be provided by the Horicon American Legion Post #157.
Jim was born the son of Joseph and Beatrice (Elliot) Raith on April 16, 1938, in Summit Lake, Wis. He was a graduate of Elcho High School. On Jan. 30, 1959 Jim was united in marriage with Edith Gall in Germany. He was the owner of Rock River Home Improvement until his retirement in 2008.
James was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon. He was a veteran of the US Army and was a member of the Horicon American Legion Post #157. Jim was active in supporting his community; he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #14478 and the Horicon Rotary and he enjoyed manning booths at the Dodge County Fair. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and also belonged to the Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, Whitetails Unlimited, and the Swan Road Pheasant Club. He also never passed a casino he didn’t like.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim is survived by his special friend, Debbie Stuart; his children, Jim (Glennie) Raith, Jr. of Hustisford, Joe (Kathy Rossebo) Raith of Horicon, John (Julie) Raith of California, Jeannie (Pat) Campbell of Franklin, Jack “Buck” (Becky Steger) Raith of Hustisford, and Jennifer (Tom) Ruetten of Markesan; his brother-in-law, Peter (Uta) Weissmueller of Germany; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Edith.
A special thank you to Debbie Stuart, his special devoted friend, travel companion and thoughtful caregiver.
Also the family would like to thank Jim’s dialysis crew and other medical professionals that cared for Jim throughout this long journey.
The KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)