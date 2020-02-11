James E. Raith, Sr., 81, of Hustisford, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his home.

A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 17th at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon with Rev. Father Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 17th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Military Honors will be provided by the Horicon American Legion Post #157.

Jim was born the son of Joseph and Beatrice (Elliot) Raith on April 16, 1938, in Summit Lake, Wis. He was a graduate of Elcho High School. On Jan. 30, 1959 Jim was united in marriage with Edith Gall in Germany. He was the owner of Rock River Home Improvement until his retirement in 2008.

James was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon. He was a veteran of the US Army and was a member of the Horicon American Legion Post #157. Jim was active in supporting his community; he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #14478 and the Horicon Rotary and he enjoyed manning booths at the Dodge County Fair. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and also belonged to the Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, Whitetails Unlimited, and the Swan Road Pheasant Club. He also never passed a casino he didn’t like.

