James E. Raith, Sr., 81, of Hustisford, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service for Jim is being planned, and a full obituary will follow.
The KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
