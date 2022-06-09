Feb. 2, 1942—April 12, 2022

COURTLAND—James Edward Radke, 80, of the Town of Courtland, passed away on April 12, 2022.

Jim was born Feb. 2, 1942, in Columbus, the son of Gilbert and Loretta (Garner) Radke. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1960. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army stationed at Bad Kreuznach, Germany.

On Jan 28, 1967, he married Jeanne Imrie at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Randolph. Jim worked for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Dept. for 30 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and his apple orchard. Jim was a member of Annunciation Parish, Fox Lake and American Legion Post 401, Cambria.

Jim is survived by his wife, Jeanne; two daughters: Anne Radke of Oshkosh and Sarah Radke, Waldorf, MD; grandchildren: Jacob (Mattie), Joshua, Jamison, Harper and Alec. He is further survived by John Weber, Phil Schwantes (Cindy), George Imrie, Gordie and Bess Beske, Martha McClees and David Kemp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Patricia (John) Weber; brother, Ronald; niece, Kim (Phil) Schwantes and sister-in-law, Sherry Imrie.

Private services for James Radke will be held June 11, 2022, at Annunciation Parish Cemetery with Father John Radetski officiating.

The family extends its gratitude to Stacy Stegner, Kim Vander Galien, Chase Henry and her staff at Charleston House Memory Care.

Jamie Minnema and Randolph Community Funeral Home assisted the family.

Randolph Community Funeral Home