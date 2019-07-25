MIDDLETON - James Edward Wendorf, age 69, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jim was born on Sept. 11, 1949, in Beaver Dam, the son of Raymond and Helene (Niehoff) Wendorf. He was married to Debbie Brye on March 25, 1974.
Jim was a 1968 graduate of Juneau High School. He studied computer programming at Madison Area Technical College, graduating in 1970. He then worked in the information technology field for several Madison area businesses prior to his retirement.
Jim was a longtime member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, where he volunteered in many ways, including as an elder and former president of the congregation. He had an avid interest in U.S. history and enjoyed taking the family on history trips. Gardening was another delight. Jim was a kidney transplant survivor of 44 years who bravely battled multiple health conditions while taking comfort in his Savior.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Sarah Wendorf of Middleton; nephew, Craig Brye of Rice Lake; nieces, Jade Krol of Marshall and Katrina Brye of Verona; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Debbie in 2017; and brother, John.
A visitation will be held at ST. ANDREW LUTHERAN CHURCH in Middleton on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Randy Hunter will officiate. A meal will follow the funeral at the church. Interment will take place at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Juneau at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Middleton or the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.
