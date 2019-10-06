BARABOO - James F. “Jim” Standiford, age 88, of Baraboo, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows with family by his side. James, son of Luther and Tina Standiford, was born March 3, 1931. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Jan. 10, 1952, and proudly served until his honorable discharge on Dec. 21, 1953. On June 20, 1959, he was united in marriage to Helen Getschman, at First United Methodist Church in Baraboo. Jim worked for Berning Motors as a mechanic for over 20 years, he then worked for Allen Steele Co. Inc. for 18 years, until his retirement. After his retirement, Jim worked for 17 years as a school crossing guard in the Village of West Baraboo. Jim was a member of the Baraboo Elk’s Club, and also served on the Elk’s Waiters Club for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, working in his yard, auto racing and long afternoon car rides. Jim was well liked by everybody and will fondly be remembered for all his jokes.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Helen; son, Brian Standiford; previous daughter-in-law, Blanca Standiford; step-grandchildren, Patty Brown and Charles Brown; three step-great-grandchildren; he is further survived by brothers-in-law, Donald Getschman, Glen (Janet) Getschman, Ray Getschman, and Rex Getschman; nieces and nephews, Kandie, Kim, Debbie, Tammy, Renee, Tim, Mark, Pat, Donna, Lisa, Dan, Rich, Gary, Allen; other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bud (MarSue) Standiford, Audrey (Lester) Small, Fern (Allan) Rau, Shirley (Ted) Brandt, Kay Getschman; brother-in-law, Rodney Getschman; in-laws, Rodney (Jessie) Getschman and niece, Tina Standiford.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at North Freedom United Methodist Church with Pastor Kristine Howard officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME as well as from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, North Freedom where military rites will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Freedom United Methodist Church.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)