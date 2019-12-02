BARABOO - James Neilson Frank, age 72, of Baraboo, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows, with his family by his side. James, son of Reuben Walter and Mary Louise (Wiechers) Frank, was born March 12, 1947, in Waukesha, Wis. On July 14, 1973, he was united in marriage to Gail Ann Wilcox.
Jim was always a car guy. After graduation from Mid-State Technical College, his entire employment career was as an automotive parts manager for Glacier Valley Ford and Bushnell Ford. He spent many hours in car related activities, including cruising in his 1969 Ford Mustang. He also enjoyed hiking, fishing, bowling, walks with his dog, Bubba, photography, auctions, daily morning drives, and many events with family and friends.
Jim was all we could hope for in a husband, father, son and brother. We could always count on him to be faithful, solid and strong. He loved his family beyond measure. We were truly blessed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Gail; children, Christopher J. Frank and Rachel A. Frank; sisters, Paula Jean Frank, Elizabeth Frank and Elaine (David Grado) Frank; as well as, the best friends in the world.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Emanuel United Methodist Church, 101 14th Street, with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the church. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
