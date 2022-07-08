James Frank Groth, age 75, died on November 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 9, 2022, at the St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Kratz Funeral home (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.