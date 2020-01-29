James G. Van Wormer, 81, Portage

PORTAGE – James G. Van Wormer, 81, passed away, peacefully, at home, in Portage, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

James was born on Feb. 9, 1938, in Portage, the son of Gordon and Marjorie (Kerwin) Van Wormer. He graduated from Portage High School, in 1956, and served his country, honorably, in the U.S. Army. He worked for Van’s Concrete Construction for several decades, was an avid hunter, angler, and fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. James particularly enjoyed spending time with his six grandchildren.

James is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sally (Beahm) Van Wormer of Portage; sons, Michael (Stacy) Van Wormer of Pardeeville, Gerald Van Wormer of Portage, and Jeffrey (Arin) Van Wormer of Fall Creek; sisters, Sarah (James) Manicki of Almond, and Jennie (Mike) Johnson of Montello; grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judy Van Wormer of Baraboo; nieces; nephews; and other relatives. His parents and his brother,Gary Van Wormer, preceded him in death.