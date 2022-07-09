March 12, 1933—July 4, 2022

RIO—James H. Davenport, Sr., 89 of Rio, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at Marquardt Health Services in Watertown. He was born March 12, 1933 on the farm in Iowa County, to Roy and Lily (Peeve) Davenport.

At the age of 17, Jim joined the US Army, taking him to Korea. Jim farmed, worked at Samuel’s Recycling, raised pheasants at the Poynette Game Farm, and worked at the Wyocena Recycling Center. He enjoyed his trucks and motorcycles, bowling, fishing, hunting, metal scraping, and competing in stock car and demolition derbys.

Survivors include his loving wife Lorraine; his children: Wayne (Debbie) Davenport, Sheryl (Mike) Kail, Vicky (Wayne) Herfel, and Rose Austin; step children: Jeff Branton, Kory (Korla) Branton, and Penny Branton; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and cousins. He is further survived by brother, Ron (Nancy) Davenport; sisters: Mary Grotzke, Roxanne (Wayne) Rahn, and Carol (David) Kampen, and brother-in-law, Walt Evans. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, son, James Jr., brothers: Roy and Art Davenport, son-in-law, Dale Austin, step-son, Tobias Branton, and sister, Leona Evans.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville with Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

“God bless you Jim from all of us.”

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.