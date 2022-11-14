James H. Landsee

James was born to Edward A. and Edna (Laverence) Landsee on February 18, 1948, in Portage, WI. James was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Susan Ann, on May 5, 1991, at Bethany Church in Milwaukee and they were together for 27 years before her death in 2017. They enjoyed spending time at their second home near the Wisconsin Dells and taking road trips with their fur babies. James worked at Super Steel in Milwaukee for over 30 years before his retirement in 2008. He was best known for is quick-witted humor and fierce determination, he made nurses that cared for him always smile and have a good laugh. His oncologist once said that she didn’t expect him to make it through chemo due to his small size, but he did with his feisty and positive attitude. James loved his sweets and his coffee; they were the mainstay of his diet and especially looked forward to treats from his sisters.