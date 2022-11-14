Feb. 18, 1948—Nov. 10, 2022
MILWAUKEE—James H. Landsee, age 74, of Milwaukee, formerly of Lowell, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer.
James was born to Edward A. and Edna (Laverence) Landsee on February 18, 1948, in Portage, WI. James was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Susan Ann, on May 5, 1991, at Bethany Church in Milwaukee and they were together for 27 years before her death in 2017. They enjoyed spending time at their second home near the Wisconsin Dells and taking road trips with their fur babies. James worked at Super Steel in Milwaukee for over 30 years before his retirement in 2008. He was best known for is quick-witted humor and fierce determination, he made nurses that cared for him always smile and have a good laugh. His oncologist once said that she didn’t expect him to make it through chemo due to his small size, but he did with his feisty and positive attitude. James loved his sweets and his coffee; they were the mainstay of his diet and especially looked forward to treats from his sisters.
James is survived by his children: Carrie Lynn Dins (Darren), Dennis James Landsee (Joyce), Troy William Paddock and Jolene Kay Paddock (Todd); grandchildren: Corey, Jess, Deena, Jason (Kristin), Jerrad, Brittany, Nathan (Jackie), Kaylee, Austin and Katelynn; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Raeanna, Gavin, Ava, Carter, Aubrianna, Teagen, Odin and Liberty; brother, Dennis E. Landsee; sisters: Marilyn Woudenberg, Jean Shriver-Brisky, Sherri Landsee and Patty Landsee; niece, Bonnie; nephews: Brian, Bart, Shannon, Christopher and Jared; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Susan Ann; sister, Mary Lou Landsee; brother-in-laws: Andy Woudenberg, Ronald Shriver and Douglas Brisky; and other relatives.
Visitation for James will take place on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Lowell Cemetery in Lowell.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
