James Hanson, 82, Baraboo

BARABOO - James "Jim" N. Hanson, age 82, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Clare Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born on Nov. 27, 1937 in Fertile, Minn. the son of Norman and Myrtle (Westad) Hanson. He was delivered by his father and grandmother in their log home.

Jim was known for his warm smile and ability to strike up a conversation with people of all ages. He began his professional life as an educator, later becoming a salesman for Cenex. Soon after moving to Baraboo with his family, Jim worked for Sauk County in Land Conservation and later with Planning and Zoning. Even though Jim was a dedicated professional, his family was the most important to him.

Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Jane; eight children, Mike (Fawn) Barman, Brenda (Craig) Frank, Karen Hanson Hertel, Gary Hanson, Barb (Scott) Baker, Todd (Brenda) Barman, Kelly (Robert) Bostedt, Anita (Vito) LoCricchio; 22 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his brother, Ron (Rachel) Hanson; and two sisters, Janice (Jim) Fuglseth and Sue (Bill) Anderson.