Feb. 18, 1938—Oct. 30, 2022

SUN CITY, AZ—James Henry Weymouth passed away on October 30, 2022. He was born on February 18, 1938 in Chicago, IL to James and Mary Weymouth. He graduated from Fenwick High School in 1955. Jim attended Loyola University. He also received his Associate Degree in Accounting from Madison Area Technical College.

He was drafted into the Army in August of 1961 and honorably discharged in 1963. After his discharge, he returned to work for Sears until 1968. Jim enjoyed working as an Accountant for Wisconsin Dairies in 1974 and worked for this company until 1989. Jim then worked for Associated Milk Producers, Inc. in Minnesota until he retired to Arizona in 1993.

Jim loved to golf, bowling, attend concerts, and was a member of the Sun City Computer Club.

Jim was a great guy to be with. He had a very caring nature and loving heart with a great sense of humor. He was a good friend and helped many people. As an accountant, his co-workers felt if anyone could fix a problem, Jim could fix it.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Weymouth. He will always be loved and greatly missed.

No services schedule per his request. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in donation to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.