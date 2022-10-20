James "Hoot" Van Houten

July 12, 1951—Oct. 17, 2022

BRANDON—James Larry Van Houten, age 71, of Brandon, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Azura Assisted Living and Memory Care in Oshkosh.

James was born on July 12, 1951, a son of Clarence and Gretchen (Kwakkel) Van Houten. He was united in marriage to Linda Oppermann on February 5, 1972, in Waupun, WI.

James enlisted in the National Guard and served from 1976-1980. During that time he was employed at National Rivet working in manufacturing for 33 years.

After retirement from National Rivet he drove for ROEHL Transport for 10 years. James enjoyed four wheeling, going to stock car races, and watching tractor and truck pulls. Hoot enjoyed working in the garage and eating at various restaurants with family and friends. He also enjoyed woodworking and making lawn ornaments. James was a member of the Pickett Steam and Gas Club.

James is survived by his loving wife, Linda Van Houten; daughter, Kandi Van Houten; grandson, Samuel Thom (Kendra McCandless); great-grandchildren: Blake and Kinsley Thom; siblings: Joyce McCoy, Janet (Ron) Drefphel, and Jon (Sue) Van Houten; brother-in-law, Terry Radant, Sr.; nephews: T.J (Michelle) Radant and Sheldon (Lisa) Radant. He is further survived by nieces, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Judy Larson, son-in-law, Steve Thom.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Funeral service for James will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Alto Cemetery.

