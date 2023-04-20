NECEDAH - James "Jamie" D. Murphy, age 61, son of Earl and Jean Murphy died on Friday, April 14, 2023 after a short but valiant battle with lung cancer.

James, a life long resident of Necedah, graduated from Necedah High School in 1979.

He enlisted in the United States Army and worked as an Administrative Specialist earning medals for Expert M-16, Expert Hand Grenade, Good Conduct Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and Army Achievement Medal.

His work history included Parker Hannifin, Volk Field and Fort McCoy.

On May 1, 1993, he married Tina Martinek, they later divorced. To this union, Natalie Nicole Inez Murphy, one of his greatest blessings was born. On July 25, 2008, he married Karen Bays. They later divorced but remained best friends. He considered her another one of his greatest blessings.

James was a member of the American Legion and the United Methodist Church. His hobbies included golf, pool, horseshoes, Sunday morning card games, and watching the Green Bay Packers.

James is survived by his mother, Jean; daughter, Natalie; granddaughters: Cadence and Adelaide; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Murphy; and his grandmother, Inez Williams.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 605 N. Harvey Street, Necedah, WI 54646. Pastor Wendell Williams will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Necedah Veterans Hall following the service.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

To quote Jamie's favorite saying . . . "It is what it is!"