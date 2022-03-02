Oct. 14, 1938—Feb. 27, 2022

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR—James “Jim” Alan Rehse of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away February 27, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 83. He was born October 14, 1938, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, the son of Elmer and Esther Neitzel Rehse. Jim was a U.S. Army veteran. He married Carol Stam on June 22, 1963, in Wisconsin and was a quality tech for Louisiana Pacific. Jim lived in Mountain Home since moving from Tomahawk, Wisconsin, in 2004. He was a member of the Wisconsin Club, until it dissolved, then he was a founding member of the Packer Backers Club. He was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. He enjoyed athletics, working in the yard, and he loved to read, especially history.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carol Rehse of Mountain Home, AR; and two sons, Robert (Christine Stake) Rehse of Chesterton, IN, and Steven (Genevieve Isshak) Rehse of LaSalle, Ontario, Canada. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Elmer, Jerome, and Peter Rehse.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. until time of service, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with Reverend Kevin McReynolds officiating. Following the service, his remains will be scattered in the Kirby’s Tucker Memorial Cemetery Scattering Gardens, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United States Army Honor Guards.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of North Central Arkansas www.humanesocietyofnca.org/Public/Donations; or the Donald W. Reynolds Library serving Baxter County www.baxtercountylibrary.org/support/give.

