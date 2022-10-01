1949—2022

NORTH FREEDOM—James “Jim” Florian Grauvogl, age 73, passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family after a valiant battle with ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Jim was born Aug. 29, 1949 to the late Florian and Darlene (Bender) Grauvogl. Jim attended Sauk Prairie schools, and shortly after school he married Donna Jaedike on April 27, 1968 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain.

Jim and Donna started Jim’s Meat Service in the 1970’s providing butchering to local farmers and processing deer. It wasn’t until Nov. of 2021 that Jim put down his knife down and said he couldn’t cut anymore. After cutting for 57 years he was diagnosed with ALS/Lou Gehrig’s. Son, Tony now operates Gravogl’s Meat Service.

Jim loved the outdoors, cutting wood, deer hunting, elk trips out west, bear hunting, fishing and loved being with his grandkids, family and friends at their cabin up north. He always looked forward to hosting the annual Diamond Lake Muskie Challenge, every August for the last 33 years, and he was fortunate enough to make it this year one last time.

He is a member of the North Freedom Rod, Gun and Archery Club and St. John’s Lutheran Church, Leland.

Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna; sons: Tony (Angie) Grauvogl, Chad (Jodi) Grauvogl; and their two children: Justin and Alissa; siblings: Vicki (Darrell) Lins, Robbie (Randy) Hager; step-mother, Marvalene Grauvogl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to Jim’s parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Patricia.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Leland E 7519 County Hwy C, North Freedom on Friday, Oct 7, 2022. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Jim’s family wishes to thank Dr. Johnson, Dr. Fertikh, U.W Neurology, Agrace Hospice, ALS Assoc., U.W. Wiseman Center, and special thanks to Annie Post, Marilyn Horstman, Jim’s nephew, Jimmy for their time spent caring for him at home and to our family and friends who brought food, sat to visit, and helped us through this difficult time.

