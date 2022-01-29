PRAIRIE DU SAC—We have lost the guiding, patient core of our family. James “Jim” Frederick Effinger passed away January 23, 2022. He was born on August 11, 1942 in Baraboo, WI, the son of Frederick and Geraldine “Jerre” (Nettland) Effinger. Jim was a graduate of Baraboo High School and graduated from UW Platteville with a degree in Industrial Arts. He was united in marriage to Dianne Jacobson on August 13, 1966 and they were married for 55 years. Jim taught in Medford, where both of their children were born. He later worked in the insulated glass industry in both manufacturing and technical sales, until his retirement.

He enjoyed fishing, boating and camping with family and friends. Jim loved music and instilled that in the rest of his family, especially big band and jazz. He was a drummer and played in several bands over the years. His homebrewing connected him to his family history of operating the Effinger Brewing Company in Baraboo.

Jim had a favorite saying, “It’s ok to have a little fun!” His gentle strength and fun-loving, easy-going attitude were enjoyed by everyone around him throughout his whole life. He loved playing harmonica around the campfire and gathering with family. His grandson and nieces and nephews knew that Grandpa/Uncle Jim would always have a joke, a new skill or a magic trick to share with them when they were together. Jim was very proud of his children and they were the center of his life.

Jim is survived by his wife Dianne, son Mike (Laura) Effinger, Rhinelander, daughter Kris (Glenn) Prechtel, Panama City Beach, brother Phil Effinger, St. Augustine, grandson Alec (Alana) Effinger, Rhinelander, great-grandson Graham, sisters-in-law Ann Effinger, Nancy (Tim) Cummings, Paula Hill and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law Delbert and Phyllis Jacobson, and his brother John Effinger.

Private services will be held. Interment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo. Memorials can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or a charity of your choice.

