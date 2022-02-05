NORTH FREEDOM—James “Jim” Lloyd Bender, age 81 of North Freedom, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 with his wife by his side, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. James, son of Lloyd and Vera (Frambs) Bender was born Dec. 31, 1940 in Baraboo. On June 23, 1962 he was united in marriage to Sandra Keyson at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. Jim was drafted into the US Army on Nov. 21, 1966 and served until his honorable discharge on Nov. 12, 1968. Jim was a co-owner of Bender’s Feed Mill with his father and brother-in-law for many years in Baraboo and North Freedom. He was also employed by Central Soya Feed Company and Olds Seed Company in Madison. Jim retired from Ho-Chunk after working there for 14 years. He was a longtime member of the North Freedom VFW. In his free time Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra; children, Michael Bender, Marsha (Christopher) Babler; granddaughter, Payton Babler; nieces and nephews: Cynthia (Jeff) Heartlein, Greg (Dawn) Vertein, Jeff (Colleen) Bender, Kevin (Patty) Bender, Connie Young, Marcus Bender; cousins, Ruth Burseen and Linda LeMoine; and several great nieces and great nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Vera Bender; infant daughter, Susan Bender; and his siblings, Wava Vertein and Keith Bender.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in North Freedom with Pastor Andrew Meyer officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery following the church service. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
