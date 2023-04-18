Dec. 1, 1964 - April 14,2023

BEAVER DAM - James "Jim" Patrick Jansen of Beaver Dam, WI passed away on April 14, 2023, at the age of 58, from a tragic motorcycle accident on his way home from work.

Jim was born on December 1, 1964 to Vernon Anthony Jansen and Patricia Margaret (Devlin) Jansen in Dubuque, IA. Jim graduated from Southwestern High School in Hazel Green, WI in 1983 and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville obtaining a Bachelor of Science Business Administration degree in 1989.

Jim met the love of his life, Kari Jean (Marean) Jansen, in 1993 in Monroe, WI. They were married July 29, 1995. They had four wonderful children together: Mikelle Lynn Jansen, Madison Jean (Jansen) Martinez, Nicholas Anthony Jansen, and Nathan Patrick Jansen. Jim gained another son in March 2023 when Madison and Alejandro Jose Martinez got married.

Jim is survived by his wife; kids; and son-in-law. He is also survived by his brothers: Tony (Joann) Jansen, Tom Jansen, and Dave Jansen. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews: Dana (Maurice) Fulton, Derek (Ashley) Jansen and their daughter Jade, Rachel (Kyle) Banigan and their son Luke, Jake (Kayla) Jansen, Christopher (Taylor) Pickett and their daughter Kamryn, Danielle (Nick) Valentine and their children Kinsley and Levi, Drew Pickett, Averey Marean, Brett Marean, Fletcher Terrill, and Weston Terrill. Additionally he is survived by his brother-in-law, Mike (Kelly) Marean, sisters-in-law: Heidi Pickett and Sara (Eric) Terrill; mother-in-law, Barb Marean; father-in-law, John (Irene) Marean; and numerous cousins and other extended family.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Patricia Jansen, his sister, Cheryl Lynn Jansen, as well as other family and friends.

Jim and his family moved to Beaver Dam, WI in 2006. He quickly integrated himself into the community. He volunteered as a coach of soccer, basketball, baseball, and his most-loved sport, softball. He also served as a school board member. After college he was employed by Farm and Fleet, Walmart Distribution (more than 25 years), US Foods, and most recently Kreilkamp Trucking where he was proudly the Vice President of Logistics.

Jim touched the hearts of all he encountered with his selflessness, devotion, leadership, tenacity, kindness, and love. Jim had genuine pride and appreciation for the life he had. His outpouring of love and dedication were a blessing to all who encountered it, and his legacy will continue to live on through those who knew and loved him.

A visitation to celebrate Jim's life will take place on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 2:00-8:00 PM at Koepsell Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam, WI 53916. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM at St. Katharine Drexel, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916 with a dinner to follow at the Parish Hall.

Jim's Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed on St. Katharine Drexel Parish website found under the LINKS tab, www.stkatharinedrexelbd.org.

Jim will most be remembered and admired as a husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, mentor, and coach.

In Jim's words, we want to celebrate him with one final, "Boo-ya".

