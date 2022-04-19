 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James "Jim" Radke

BEAVER DAM—James Edward Radke, age 80, of Beaver Dam, formerly of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at The Charleston House Memory Care in Beaver Dam.

Service is pending.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

