James "Jim" Radke

BEAVER DAM—James Edward Radke, age 80, of Beaver Dam, formerly of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at The Charleston House Memory Care in Beaver Dam.
Service is pending.
Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
BEAVER DAM—James Edward Radke, age 80, of Beaver Dam, formerly of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at The Charleston House Memory Care in Beaver Dam.
Service is pending.
Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)