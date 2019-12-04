LYNDON STATION - James “Jim” Russell Miller, Sr. passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home in Lyndon Station surrounded by his wife and family.
Born April 24, 1943, in Chicago, Ill. to Ralph and Margaret (Schneider) Miller, Sr. he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jan Turner on March 15, 1968, in Belvidere, Ill.
Eventually, they chose to come back to his roots in Lyndon Station where he owned and operated J&J Logging and later achieved a lifelong dream by owning Jim and Jan’s Wildlife.
He is survived by his wife; and his five children, James (Luann) Miller, Jr., Robert “Jimmy” (Dawn) Miller, Kristi (Larry) Whaley, Bridgett (Jimmy) Hall and Kerry Jo (Randy) Smart. His siblings, Chuck (Terry) Miller, Marilyn Murphy, Janice Curcio and Debbie (Mike) Taylor.
He is further survived by his grandchildren, Bobby, Bryan, Josh, Erika, Kelly, Becca, Tia, Kyle, Freddy, Katie, Alli, Keith, Kasi; as well as great-grandchildren, Sophie, Brody, Lexi, Oliver, Connor, Cailyn, Trinity, Averi and Delilah; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ralph, Jr.; a sister, Ruth Miller; and two grandchildren, Zack Johnson and Anna Pronschinske.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a service at 4 p.m. at Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station followed by a luncheon at Mac’s, 146 South Wisconsin Street, Lyndon Station.
Honorary pallbearers: Bryan Golden, Josh Louis, Kelly Hall, Kyle Hall, Freddy Barr and Keith Hall.
We would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Friends and Family Cancer Foundation for their help and consideration during these difficult days.
You are welcomed to wear your Wildlife attire.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
