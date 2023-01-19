James L. Bobholz

Dec. 15, 1933—Jan. 16, 2023

CAMBRIA—James “Jim” L. Bobholz, age 89, of Cambria, passed away at home on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Jim was born at home in the Township of Randolph on December 15, 1933, the son of Alvin and Irene (Simmons) Bobholz. On July 24, 1954, he was united in marriage to his wife, Mildred “Millie” Zuhlke.

Jim was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran in Friesland and served on the church council. Camping, dancing, and traveling were things he enjoyed, and he was always tinkering with something, typically an old tractor from one of the auctions he attended. Providing transportation for the Amish was another way he was able to spend his time.

Jim is survived by his wife, Millie, of Cambria; children: Donna (Russell) Pollesch of Salemville and James “Jimmer” (Alona) Bobholz of Cambria; grandchildren: Michael (Griselda) Pollesch, Josh (Anne) Pollesch, Nicki (David) Winnie, Jaime, and James (Amorette) Bobholz, Jr.; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Harold and Maurice (Eunice, Joan); sisters: Helen (Vilas) Lindert and Norma Barnes; and other relatives.

Visitation for Jim will take place on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Salemville Cemetery in Manchester.

