He was born on March 23, 1944, to O. Allen and Ruth (Musser) Myers in Tiffin, OH. He was employed at Trek Bicycle Corp. in Waterloo before his retirement. He was married to Diane Sennhenn on June 20, 2006, in Columbus. JC was a voracious reader, an avid walker and he loved music. He attended Columbus High School and was an enlistee in the U. S. Army. He enjoyed the Columbus 4th of July parade and festivities. This is where he was highly visible, dressed in his patriotic attire including his red and white broad-striped bib overalls and walking cane, akin to “Uncle Sam.”