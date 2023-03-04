March 23, 1944—Feb. 27, 2023
COLUMBUS—James L. “JC” Myers, age 78, died on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in West Allis.
He was born on March 23, 1944, to O. Allen and Ruth (Musser) Myers in Tiffin, OH. He was employed at Trek Bicycle Corp. in Waterloo before his retirement. He was married to Diane Sennhenn on June 20, 2006, in Columbus. JC was a voracious reader, an avid walker and he loved music. He attended Columbus High School and was an enlistee in the U. S. Army. He enjoyed the Columbus 4th of July parade and festivities. This is where he was highly visible, dressed in his patriotic attire including his red and white broad-striped bib overalls and walking cane, akin to “Uncle Sam.”
Survivors include his wife, Diane Sennhenn of Columbus; three brothers: Richard (Marilyn) Myers of Madison, J. Allen (Helen Jarvis) Myers of Cambodia, and David Myers of Madison; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Beth” Myers.
A gathering to honor JC’s life will be held from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the American Legion Post at 229 Poet St., Columbus.
Please share your online condolences with JC’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
