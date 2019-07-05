James “Jim” “Boogie” Lawrence LaMarche, 79, Pardeeville, went to be with his wife, Joanne (Pacourek) July 1, 2019. They were married on July 29, 1960.
Jim was probably best known for building Jim’s Supermarket, later changed to Piggly Wiggly, in Pardeeville, Wis. Before he moved to Pardeeville, he worked at Western Electric, in Cicero, Ill., where he was one of the first people to ever talk on a speaker phone. He loved gardening, hunting, fishing, and spending summers “at the cabin”.
After selling the Piggly Wiggly, he bought a semi and drove cross country for many years. When he retired from driving semi, he worked at Walmart, in Portage, in the automotive department, for 18 years. A life well lived!
He is survived by three daughters, Julie (Doug) Johnson, Jackie (Jeff) Cowling, Joanne (Dave) Tollison, and one son, Jim (Erica) LaMarche. He is also survived by his sisters Jan (Dennis) Beauchamp, and Theresa (Harold) St. Cyr. Jim was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Brian Pribbenow, Jeremy, Tyler, Analise, Ashlea, and Joshua Johnson, James LaMarche, Jr., Alex, Chandler, and Riley Tollison, David and Greg Kirk. Along with 6 great-grandchildren, Austin, Abree, DeAndre, Hailey, Mason, and Addelynn. He also has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends all over the country. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Joanne, his parents, Clarence and Ruby LaMarche, a brother Ronnie, and a daughter Jeannie Schloesser.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 4 p.m., at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Inurnment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s memory may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
