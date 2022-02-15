PORTAGE—James Lee Miller of Portage, Wisconsin died unexpectedly on February 10, 2022, at his home in Portage, WI.

Jim was born in Portage on April 8, 1947, to Roy and Marvel (Tomlinson) Miller.

He was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War and served his time in the military in Germany. He returned to Portage and was employed at Vollrath Company in Dane, WI for many years.

Jim loved all sports, Packers, Brewers, Badgers, he played slow pitch softball for many years, he attended all the short track races in the Dells. He enjoyed traveling in his Motor Home, although not traveling very far from home.

James is survived by his sister Shirley Koch of Portage; brother Tim Miller of Portage; nephews: Scott Koch, Daniel Koch, Paul (Amy) Wolff all of Portage, Chad (Samantha) Miller of Pardeeville, WI; nieces: Amy (Doug) Schleiss of Portage and Megan Miller of Port Washington, WI.

Also survived by his K9 friend Trickle.

James was preceded in death by his parents and his twin sister Jean Trimble.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Kratz Funeral Home in Portage. Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be held in the Spring at the Pacific Cemetery.