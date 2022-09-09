June 6, 1955—Aug. 21, 2022
James Loren Powell is survived by his loving immediate family: wife, Melody Powell; son, Chris Powell; and daughter Jennifer Batts. He left behind many grandchildren and extended family.
Before his retirement in 2021, James spent 11 years serving his country in the Army working in communications.
After leaving the service he went on to work as a carpenter, building everything from cabinets to new roofs for homes.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and camping, and spent as much time riding his Harley as he could.
His final wishes were for the people who knew him to celebrate his life and to remember him as he was. In fact, he probably would have thought his obituary was kinder and longer than it should have been.
