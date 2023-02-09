1943—2023

VERONA—James Martin “Jim” Hillcoat, 79 years, died January 28, 2023 at Badger Prairie Health Care Center, Verona, WI, his home for the last five years, a caring, supportive, beautiful last home.

Born in Chicago, 1943, family moved to Baraboo in 1948 where Jim enjoyed his boyhood pursuits of gymnastics and golf, playing both left and right hand. He also became an avid chess player.

Finishing his Baraboo High School year, he moved to Madison to study electronics and graduated in 1970 from the Wisconsin School of Electronics.

In his early twenties he began his lifelong battle with the mental illness, schizophrenia. With the help of many, he lived independently for many years in Madison at his beloved Capital Square Apartment. He gave of his time to the Second Harvest Co-op, Goodwill Industries and worked for many years at Gino’s Italian Restaurant.

Those who knew him were treated to his sense of humor and infections smile. If you needed help, he’d give you his last dime. His love of golf never left him, always playing with joy and abandon.

His bible and electronic books continued to fill his desire for knowledge and peace until he died.

Missing him are his sisters: Geri (Richard) Schoenoff, Lois Luther, Darlene (Ed) Reichmann; brother, Dan (Marsha) Hillcoat; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his beloved parents, Jim and Ruth Hillcoat; sister, Jan (Karl) Sanger; sister-in-law, Jacie Hillcoat; brother-in-law, Roy Luther; and nephews: Kurt Schoenoff and Steve Luther; and a beloved friend, Lowell Wedekind.

Jim’s family would like to express our deep, grateful thanks to the Dane Co. Mental Health System. Memorial gifts in James Hillcoat’s name would be so welcome. Please send to: NAMI-Dane County, 818 W. Badger Rd., Suite #104, Madison, WI 53713. (National Alliance on Mental Illness all donations will remain in Dane Co.)

Graveside rites will be held April 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairfield Cemetery, Co. Rd. T. Family and friends welcome. Lunch to follow at the First Cong. U.C.C. in Baraboo, 131 6th Ave.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo is assisting the family.