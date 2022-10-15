Feb. 20, 1938—Oct. 9, 2022

James Michael Lombard went to be with his Lord on October 9th, 2022. James, “Jim” to his family and friends, was born on Feb. 20, 1938 to parents Michael and Margaret (nee Powers) in Spooner, WI, later joined by two sisters and a brother. Jim graduated from Spooner High School in 1956. After graduating, he enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard for six years, where he served honorably. Jim obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in chemistry and a teaching certificate from Wisconsin State College-Superior in 1961. He taught science and math in the Iola-Scandinavia School District from 1961 to 1963, where he met his wife of 60 years, Andrea (nee Ekdahl). The two married in 1962.

Jim completed a Master’s Degree in Pharmacy at UW-Madison in 1966. Daughter Kirsten was born in 1967, followed by daughter Cara in 1969. In 1970 Jim moved his young family to Baraboo, WI, where he opened Lombard’s Clinic-Pharmacy at Medical Associates. He proudly owned and operated the pharmacy for 30 years. His customers deeply appreciated the care he always took with them. In 2002, Jim joyfully welcomed granddaughter Keagen into his family and in 2004 granddaughter Callie.

A fierce lover of liberty and an adept debater, Jim deftly used humor to enable others to understand his perspective. He employed this strategy regularly in the many letters he wrote to the Baraboo News Republic on issues that mattered to him.

Jim had a lifelong gift for building relationship and a heart of compassion, qualities that only expanded after he came to know Jesus in 2006. His quiet faith led him willingly to lend his time and assistance to family, friends, and acquaintances. He mowed lawns, sat with ailing friends, visited the lonely, comforted the hurting, and provided much wisdom, laughter, and love.

Jim is survived by wife, Andrea; daughter, Kirsten Lombard; and son-in-law, Jeffrey Horn; step-grandson, Joe Horn, daughter, Cara Stefanko; granddaughters: Keagen and Callie Stefanko; sisters: Julie Devine (Richard) and Jackie Geiser (Harold); brother, John (Paulette, nee Swan) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Angelo Lombard; mother, Margaret Theresa (nee Powers) and nephew, Michael Lombard.

A service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held at Walnut Hill Bible Church at 11:00 a.m. on Mon, Oct 17th, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. A luncheon at the church will immediately follow the service. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.