Oct. 20, 1968—June 3, 2022

REEDSBURG—James Michael Thomas Hoilien of Reedsburg, WI passed away on June 3, 2022, at the age of 53, after a long battle with kidney failure.

James is survived by his children: Travis Hoilien and Kayla Hoilien; mother Joyce Hoilien; father Michael (Barbara) Hoilien; sister Miaya (Jason) Dombroski; nephew Maverick Whetstone; in addition to his many cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his first born daughter Leslie Hoilien and his grandparents, Link and Helen Hoilien.

In lieu of flowers the family asks to please donate to the American Kidney Foundation.

Jimmy—we will carry you in our hearts forever...