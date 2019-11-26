BEAVER DAM - James “Oscar” D. Braun, age 74 of Beaver Dam, died on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
James was born on Feb. 12, 1945, in Fond du Lac, the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Michels) Braun. He was a 1963 graduate of St. Mary Springs Academy and was employed by the City of Beaver Dam for 30 years.
James is survived by his brothers, David Braun of Sheboygan and Richard (Joan) Braun of Mount Calvary; sister, Dorothy Bechlem of Malone; sister-in-law, Ann Braun of Milwaukee; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy; brother, Thomas Braun; sister, Joanne Braun, and sister-in-law, Germaine Braun.
In honoring James’ request, private family services will be held.
If desired, Oscar’s life may be celebrated by donating to your favorite charity in his name.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
