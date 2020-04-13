James Patrick Curtis, 81, Portage / Madison
James Patrick Curtis, 81, Portage / Madison

PORTAGE / MADISON - James Patrick Curtis, age 81, passed away at Columbia Healthcare Center on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 virus, a private family service/burial will be held and a celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a future date to be determined. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.

