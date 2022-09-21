 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Powell

June 6, 1955—Aug. 21, 2022

James (Jim) passed away in his home August 21st with his wife Melody (Zimmerly) by his side. He leaves behind many loved ones: son, Chris and daughter, Jennifer; father-in-law, Don Zimmerly; sister-in-law, Patty (Zimmerly) Sloniker; brother-in-law’s Butch and Paul Zimmerly.

A grave side service will be Saturday September 24th at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery North Freedom at 1p.m. A small luncheon will be held at the home of Don Zimmerly after service.

Tags

