James Powell

June 6, 1955—Aug. 21, 2022
James (Jim) passed away in his home August 21st with his wife Melody (Zimmerly) by his side. He leaves behind many loved ones: son, Chris and daughter, Jennifer; father-in-law, Don Zimmerly; sister-in-law, Patty (Zimmerly) Sloniker; brother-in-law’s Butch and Paul Zimmerly.
A grave side service will be Saturday September 24th at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery North Freedom at 1p.m. A small luncheon will be held at the home of Don Zimmerly after service.
